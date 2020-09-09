Lions District 306A1 New Voices launches ‘Breathe’

A signature project for 2020/2021

The New Voices team of Lions District 306A1 launched their signature project of the year, Breathe, at the Kethumathi Maternity Hospital Panadura on 17th August 2020.

Through this programme every new mom leaving the hospital will be gifted with a fruit/ medicinal plant to be planted in her own home. The programme draws reference to the importance of trees and plants which provides the new born (and everyone else) with clean air to breathe.

Past International President Lion Mahendra Amarasuriya was the Chief Guest at the event and District Governor 306A1 Lion Dr. Amitha Jayawardena and her spouse PDG Lion Upali Jayawardena, IPDP Lion Srilal Fernando & spouse Lion Swarnamalie, 2nd VDG Lion Shyana Jayalath and PDG Lion Chandani Withana graced the inauguration.

Fruit plants were distributed during the ceremony and ground work officially commenced to build a green house in the hospital premises. The programme was carried out with the support and assistance of Dr. Nayanajith Kommasaru Chief Medical Officer Kalutara District and Dr.Ramanayake Chief Medical Officer in charge of Kethumathi Maternity Hospital Panadura.

This innovative project of Lions District 306A1 will be implemented in selected Maternity hospitals around the country.

New Voices is a programme launched in 2018-2019 by Lions Clubs International to celebrate women’s contributions and promote gender parity within the organisation. In 2019-2020 the programme was expanded to include young adults, including Leo Lions, and other underrepresented populations as diverse and sought-after New Voices in the association. This initiative is about hearing the story of the unheard and is a forum for sharing new ideas, learning from one another and innovation for the betterment of Lions Clubs International. Lions Clubs International is the largest service organisations in the world with members in over 205 countries and territories.