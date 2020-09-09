Heavy rain creates havoc in several areas

Heavy rain disrupted activities in several parts of Colombo and adjoining areas today.

A number of roads in Colombo and the suburbs were inundated due to heavy overnight rain.

The Police said several roads, including in Grandpass, Maligawatte, Ward Place, Baseline Road, Ingurukade Junction, Thunmulla, Ingram Junction, Armor Barber road and Havelock Place in Colombo were inundated.

Vehicular movement was also disrupted in Madampe along the Colombo- Chilaw main road due to an uprooted tree.

The Colombo – Kandy main road was blocked from Kalagedihena after a container had toppled over after skidding as a result of heavy rains.

The Police had warned motorists of possible vehicular congestion and requested motorists to use alternative roads and drive safely.

Train services along the coastal line were also delayed today after a tree had fallen over the rail track near the Ratmalana Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today extended the landslide warnings issued to the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, and Ratnapura districts due to adverse weather conditions.

The Disaster Management Centre told the Colombo Gazette that no major incidents have been reported so far apart from minor inundation in various areas of the country.

The Met Department predicts heavy rains to continue in the Western, Sabragamuwa, and North-Western Provinces, and in the Galle, Matara, and Kandy districts today.

Heavy rain fall over 150mm will be expected in the above-mentioned Provinces and districts, it said. (Colombo Gazette)