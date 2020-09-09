Government regrets losing full control of Hambantota Port

The Government today expressed regret on losing full control of the Hambantota Port.

Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena told Parliament today that the Hambantota Port was an asset to Sri Lanka.

He said that in future the Hambantota Port could have been a boost to the local economy like key ports in other countries.

Abeygunawardena said that Sri Lanka needs to sign agreements with other friendly countries.

However, he noted that losing control of an important port is regrettable.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had also raised strong criticism over the decision taken by the former Government to hand over the Hambantota Port to China on a 99-year lease.

Following the signing of an agreement in December 2017 with China, the Hambantota port operations were handed over to Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and Hambantota International Port Services (HIPS). (Colombo Gazette)