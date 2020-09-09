AG instructs MEPA to prevent oil leak into Sri Lankan waters

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has instructed the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) to ensure steps are taken to prevent an oil leak from the oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ into Sri Lankan waters.

Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that MEPA has been directed to submit samples of oil collected from the sea near MT New Diamond to the Government Analyst Department.

MEPA has informed the Attorney General that the fuel slick which was observed near the MT New Diamond is not diesel as believed earlier but solid oil like tar.

The distressed crude oil tanker MT New Diamond has been moved 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point despite rough seas.

The oil tanker fell in distress after catching fire on Thursday (07) and the Navy completely doused the fire on Sunday (06), but the fire reignited on Monday (07) due to adverse weather conditions.

However, the Navy said today that the fire which was reignited was successfully contained by disaster management teams early this morning (09). (Colombo Gazette)