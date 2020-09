Yupun Abeykoon set a new Sri Lanka and South Asia 100m record in Germany.

Abeykoon win the 100m in 10.16 sec beating the previous record set by Himasha Eashan.

Sports minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying “Absolutely thrilled with the news that the Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon has set a new Sri Lanka/South Asia record in the men’s 100m (10.16 sec) in Germany. What an impressive achievement! What a proud moment for Sri Lanka.” (Colombo Gazette)