The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz had talks with Justice Minister Ali Sabry today.

The talks held at the Ministry of Justice focused on a range of issues and ways the US can work with the Justice Ministry.

Among the issues discussed were the number of cases still pending in court and the need to improve basic facilities in court.

The Ministry of Justice said that overcrowding was also an issue which was discussed at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)