Sri Lankan traditional medicine, wellness and rejuvenation at Adhitya Ayurveda

Discover Sri Lankan traditional medicine, wellness and rejuvenation in a tranquil environment at Adhitya Ayurveda in the ancient city of Anuradhapura. Adhitya has been welcoming guests both local and international since December 2019 and is now welcoming back the guests following the reopening of hotels after the Covid crisis.

Adhitya was established with the aim of promoting the benefits of Sri Lankan Ayurveda practices across the world. The founder and head of the medical staff at Adhitya Ayurveda is Dr. Sarath Gunawardhana, one of Sri Lanka’s pioneering Ayurvedic cardiologists, who has over 40 years of experience in treating a wide variety of medical conditions. His son Dr. Kasun Gunawardhana, who specializes in Ayurvedic Wellness treatments and Sri Lankan indigenous medicine, is also one of the resident doctors at Adhitya Ayurveda. All treatments are based on Ayurvedic principles and medicines which are grown in a special medicinal garden maintained by the Center.

The brand-new property boasts a perfect blend of traditional treatments and modern amenities. The new center has thirteen standard rooms, six deluxe rooms and five premier rooms with all rooms fully air-conditioned and with the option of single or double occupancy. Apart from this the facility also has multiple treatment rooms, a swimming pool, a gym, a Jacuzzi and yoga and meditation areas.

Adhitya offers specialized Ayurvedic treatment packages for a variety of medical conditions such as Cardiac Diseases, Arthritis and Orthopedic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Dermatological Diseases and Infertility and Sexual Disorders. In addition to this to cater to the increasing local interest in Sri Lankan traditional medicine, options for day and overnight stays are now available. These packages offer guests an immersive ayurvedic experience in combination with yoga and meditation and use of all the facilities at Adhitya.

Sustainability has always been at the heart of Adhitya Ayurveda Center and the premises were awarded a Prestigious Gold Certification by the Green Building Council of Sri Lanka. Apart from this all food served at the in-house restaurant are sourced from organic farms in order to promote more sustainable and healthy culture as well as to ensure a high quality of nutrition for guests.

For more details on available deals and offers visit our website at www.adhitya.lk or contact us via +94704725634.