Seylan Bank supports customer dreams with financial services at ‘Kedella Construction Expo 2020’

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart recently participated in the ‘Kedella Construction Expo 2020’, Sri Lanka’s premier Home Construction and Interior trade show, providing a wide range of banking services to customers visiting the show. The exhibition took place at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) on the 14th, 15th & 16th of August.

Organized by Asia Exhibitions & Conventions (Pvt) Ltd, the exhibition was the first event conducted in the country after the pandemic, according to the health and safety regulations. With a participation of over 40,000 people, the ‘Kedella Construction Expo 2020’ exhibition attracts visitors from across the island, featuring a wide range of exhibitors including Household Appliances, Home Decorations, Real Estate, Landscaping, Furniture, Tiles, Granite Traders, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchenware, Electrical Goods, Paints, Wall Design Traders, Ceiling Decorators, Lighting, Home Drapers and Banking and Insurance.

Seylan Bank provided financial solutions and advice to eager consumers looking for financial assistance, allowing them to make their housing dreams a reality. The bank offered services ranging from Housing Loans, Personal Loans and Credit Cards with the most competitive interest rates and payment plans in the market. Apart from these, Seylan Home Loans specialists and advisors were available at the exhibition to provide solutions and customized financial propositions for free, to walk in customers.

With a further drive to ensure customer convenience, Seylan Bank deployed a mobile ATM near the main hall of the event premises throughout all 3 days of the exhibition, ensuring customers had easy access to carry out cash withdrawals and check their account balances at any given time during the 3 day long exhibition.

