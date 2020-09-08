Several politicians questioned on Easter Sunday bombings

Several politicians were questioned today on the Easter Sunday bombings.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama and former Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva appeared before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday Attacks today.

Former Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah also appeared before the Police Unit to record a statement over the attacks.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, former Minister Rauff Hakeem and leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulligal Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan are among those who were questioned over the past few weeks on the Easter attacks.

It was reported after the attacks that intelligence information had been received on a possible terror attack but the information had been disregarded. (Colombo Gazette)