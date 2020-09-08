SampathCards Partners with Kotelawala Defence University

Facilitates Card Payments through Mastercard, Visa Credit & Debit Cards and Installment Payment Plans for Sampath Credit Cardholders

SampathCards recently joined hands with General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), one of the country’s premier higher education institutions, to facilitate payments for course fees through Mastercard & Visa Credit & Debit Cards, helping students to peruse their dream careers without having to worry about finances.

In addition, Sampath Mastercard and Visa Credit Cardholders will now be able to avail themselves to 12 months 0% interest instalment payment plans on any payment that they make to KDU.

Students, guardians and parents can apply for a Sampath Card in order to enjoy amazing benefits in addition to the above.

This is part of SampathCards’ ongoing efforts to drive electronic payment acceptance and introduce convenient payment options to educational institutions around the island.

Considering the current global health and economic crisis, SampathCards has been offering 0% interest extended settlement plans on a wide range of essential expenses including utilities, education, healthcare, insurance, and vehicle servicing.

Established as the ‘General Sir John Kotelawala Defence Academy’ by the Parliamentary Act No. 68 of 1981, General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) was subsequently elevated to University status by the amendment Act No. 27 of 1988. It is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (UK). Awarding Bachelors’ and Postgraduate degrees in Defence Studies, the University continues to educate and groom Officer Cadets to meet the challenges of modern defence management. KDU is now open to civil students who wish to continue their higher studies in the fields of Engineering, Law, Management, Social Sciences as well as IT. Officers with exceptional performance in reputed universities or institutions can pursue postgraduate studies in accordance with the requirements of the Service to which they belong. Civil professionals are also offered a place in the University’s postgraduate programs.

SampathCards continues to stand by its Cardholders, rolling out more benefits and privileges to offer them greater value and added support.