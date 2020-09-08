Samagi Jana Balawegaya members walk out of Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya members walked out of Parliament this afternoon in protest over convicted murderer Premalal Jayasekara being appointed as a Member of Parliament.

Earlier, the SJB members wore black scarves in Parliament in protest over convicted Jayasekara being appointed as a Member of Parliament.

The SJB strongly objected to Jayasekara being allowed to take oaths as a Parliamentarian.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena however rejected the objections on the basis that he was allowed to take oaths by court.

A heated exchange of words also ensued between Government and SJB members.

Convicted murderer Premalal Jayasekara was brought to Parliament today to attend the sittings.

Jayasekara later took oaths as a Parliamentarian.

He was brought to Parliament by Prisons Department officers after the Court of Appeal issued an interim order to allow him to attend Parliament sessions.

The Court of Appeal yesterday directed the Prisons Department to allow the newly elected Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian to attend Parliament sittings.

Jayasekara, who was recently sentenced to death, filed the writ application at the Court of Appeal requesting to be allowed to attend Parliament sittings.

The Court of Appeal delivered its verdict on the matter yesterday.

An issue had arisen after Prison officials failed to allow Jayasekara to attend Parliament proceedings last month.

The Prisons Department had earlier been ordered by Parliament to allow Premalal Jayasekara to attend sittings.

However, Jayasekara had not been brought to Parliament.

The incident prompted Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to order the Prisons Department to allow Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

The Speaker told Parliament that Jayasekara cannot be blocked from attending Parliament sessions.

In July, the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)