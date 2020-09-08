Persistent Systems Lanka donates to SOS Children’s Villages – COVID-19 Relief Effort

Persistent Systems Lanka (Pvt) Limited, a leading global Software Solutions provider based in Colombo, donated pedal sinks and infrared thermometers to SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Company headquarters located in India, with 11,000+ employees around the world delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization for businesses across industries and geographies. This initiative is part of Persistent Systems’ USD 3.3 million Covid-19 relief efforts carried out globally. In Sri Lanka, the organization has already donated more than 350 pedal sinks & infrared thermometers to schools, universities, and hospitals throughout the country, in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirthi Hettiarachchi, Deputy National Director; Gayantha Dalpadado, Assistant Director – Head of Fund Development and Communications; and Nipunika Ruhunuge, Manager – Corporate Partnerships of SOS Children’s Villages, and Sulochana Maddumage, Associate Manager – Administration of Persistent Systems Lanka were present at the event marking this donation, that took place at the SOS Children’s Village in Piliyandala.

Sulochana Maddumage, Associate Manager – Administration of Persistent Systems Lanka stated at the event that the company is committed to making a difference in the lives of the people affected by COVID-19 and joining hands with SOS Children’s Villages as part of its CSR initiatives in the country is a proactive step they have taken to achieve that objective.

SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka is an independent non-governmental organization that provides long-term care for children without parental care, headquartered in Austria with a presence in 136 countries. The organization has parallel ancillary projects that include family strengthening, vocational training, early childhood education, and medical facilities that contribute to the benefit of Sri Lankan society.

With over 70 years of expertise and as the leading childcare organization worldwide, SOS Children’s Villages in Sri Lanka has partnered with over 10 companies in the country and is always looking forward to welcome more corporates that would be willing to support its mission in Sri Lanka, which is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures, and share in the development of local communities.