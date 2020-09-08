Over 550 people arrested from multiple locations with narcotics

Over 550 people have been arrested from multiple locations with narcotics.

The Police said that 547 people were arrested in the Western Province with drugs and illicit liquor.

The arrests were made during raids carried out between 6pm and 8pm yesterday, the Police media unit said today.

The raids were carried out on public places, especially bus stands, railway stations and public toilets in the Western Province.

The Police also arrested two suspects with 18,900 narcotic pills in Modara, Colombo.

A vehicle was also seized following the arrest.

The narcotic pills are estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 4 million.

The Police also arrested five suspects with 14.2g of ICE, Kerala ganja and 27 narcotics pills.

The five suspects were arrested at a restaurant in Kalutara. (Colombo Gazette)