Hambantota International Port Supports Suriduni Kataragama 2020

The Hambantota International Port was a part sponsor of the ‘Suriduni Kataragama 2020,’ festival of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya, held on 3rd August 2020.

The biggest annual multi-cultural event of the south, was held on a low key this year due to the pandemic situation.

Jeevan Premasara, General Manager HR of HIPG said, “We are happy to have been able to part-sponsor the event for the second consecutive year. This sponsorship comes in line with the port’s social responsibility to promote cultural and religious activity in the region. Although it was not held in its customary grand scale this year, this festival is an important cultural landmark for the south of the island, which the port wishes to be a part of.”

The festival which usually draws thousands of devotees and pilgrims irrespective of their religious backgrounds, was limited to the devale premises this year for safety reasons. The famed Kataragama Perahera, which attracts people from all over the country, was toned down this year and did its rounds within the Devala grounds.

“We are grateful for the continuous support of HIP for this event. Even though we had to keep it low key this year, we hope things would get back to normal next year and our patrons will continue to support us,” says Mr. Dilruwan Rajapakse, Acting Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya.

CEO of HIPS, Captain Ravi Jayawickreme handed over the donation to the Acting Basnayake Nilame at the Kataragama Devalaya premises on 26th August with the management team members of HIP and staff members of the Devalaya in attendance.