Commission summons Anura and several others

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on political victimisation has issued summons on several politicians and a former top Police official to report on 21 September.

Summons were issued on former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne and Malik Samarawickrama, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and former Director of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division retired Senior DIG Ravi Waidyalankara.

In August, statements were recorded from former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, and Malik Samarawickrama.

The Commission yesterday reissued summons on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from whom a statement was recorded for nearly 4 ½ hours on 04 September.

Summons were also issued on former Ministers Rauff Hakeem and Sarath Fonseka, and MPs R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran to appear before the Commission on 19 September.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne also appeared before the PCoI on political victimisation yesterday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the high-powered Presidential Commission in January 2020 to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the tenure of the past regime from 2015-2019. (Colombo Gazette)