Australian Prime Minister invited to visit Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has invited Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit Sri Lanka.

Australian High Commissioner David Holly called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees, the Prime Minister’s office said today.

While congratulating Prime Minister Rajapaksa for the election victory and reappointment as Prime Minister, High Commissioner Holly thanked Sri Lanka for the mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia has provided assistance to Sri Lanka by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Prime Minister Rajapaksa thanked Australia for its strong support to Sri Lanka throughout the years. He also recalled his recent phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who called Prime Minister Rajapaksa last month to congratulate him on the election victory. Prime Minister Rajapaksa invited Prime Minister Morrison to visit Sri Lanka once the coronavirus situation is under control.

Speaking about priorities for the new Government, Prime Minister Rajapaksa highlighted the agricultural sector and the Government’s plan to provide safe drinking water to all citizens. The two delegations also spoke about the impact that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is having on the populations in both countries. One in ten Australians also suffer from CKD, said High Commissioner Holly.

The two delegations also discussed a number of other areas of cooperation including the sectors of education, vocational training and dairy, as well as cooperation in counter-terrorism, and countering people smuggling and drug trafficking.

“Our relationship has broadened considerably,” High Commissioner Holly said, noting that Australia would like to see “Sri Lanka as a logistics hub and a key market driver.” (Colombo Gazette)