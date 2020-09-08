Another team of foreign experts deployed near MT New Diamond

Another team of foreign experts have been deployed near the MT New Diamond, the oil tanker damaged in a major fire near Sri Lanka.

The experts joined another foreign team already in Sri Lanka studying the damage to the ship and other related matters.

A team of 11 foreign experts, which includes ten Dutch experts and one from Germany, were escorted to the ship by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Over the weekend a team of ten experts from the UK and the Netherlands had arrived in Sri Lanka and were sent to inspect the ship.

The fire on the MT New Diamond oil tanker reignited last evening following extreme heat.

The Indian Coast Guard said that Sri Lankan and Indian ships are continuing firefighting efforts after the fire reignited.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the fire onboard MT New Diamond was extinguished by 3.00 p.m. on Sunday.

However, disaster management operations continued to prevent a the fire from reigniting using fire smothering agents like water and chemicals.

Due high winds triggered by prevailing adverse weather conditions in the sea area where the distressed vessel has been positioned, about 30 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point, the fire which had already been doused had reignited.

The Navy said that the fire had reignited as a result of the effects of extreme heat and sparks onboard. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures by Sihan Farook