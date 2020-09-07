UK Coronavirus cases rise sharply by 2,988

A further 2,988 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the UK in the past 24 hours, government data showed.

It is the highest number reported on a single day since 22 May and a rise of 1,175 on Saturday, according to the UK government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “concerned” about a rise in cases “predominantly among young people”.

Two further deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded, taking the total number of UK deaths to 41,551.

Mr Hancock added: “It’s so important that everybody does their bit and follows the social distancing because it doesn’t matter how old you are, how affected you might be by this disease, you can pass the disease on to others.”

“So don’t pass the disease on to your grandparents if you’re a young person, everybody needs to follow the social distancing.”

Despite the sharp rise in cases, Mr Hancock said the government was right to reopen schools “because of the impact on children of not getting an education”, adding that workplaces which have reopened are “Covid-secure”.

Scotland recorded 208 new cases on Sunday, its highest daily increase for more than 17 weeks.

Wales recorded a further 98 cases, its highest daily rise since 30 June, and Northern Ireland recorded 106 new cases, its highest rise since 25 April.

Overall, since the start of the pandemic, 347,152 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the economy “needs to have people back at work”.

Mr Raab acknowledged there was likely to be a “bit more” remote working in future.

However, he added: “It is important to send a message that we need to get Britain back up and running, the economy motoring on all cylinders.”

Mr Raab also played down suggestions that coronavirus testing at airports would help travellers avoid mandatory quarantine. (BBC)