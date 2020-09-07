Rajitha Senaratne ordered to appear in court

Former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has been ordered to appear in court over a case related to the Modara fisheries harbour.

The Colombo High Court today issued summons on Senaratne, former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC) Upali Liyanage and the former Managing Director of CFHC Neil Ravindra Munasinghe to appear in court on October 29.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had filed a case last month against Senaratne and the two others.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case on charges of causing losses to the state when leasing out the Modera Fisheries Harbour in 2014. (Colombo Gazette)