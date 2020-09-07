Prime Minister says Sri Lanka is now back in business

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says Sri Lanka is now back in business having successfully contained the global coronavirus pandemic.

Rajapaksa participated in the inauguration ceremony of Indian technology company HCL Technologies’ first global delivery center in Sri Lanka this evening.

HCL Technologies is the third largest IT company in India.

“As a nation, we are not only honored to welcome a multinational technology giant such as HCL, but we are also thankful for the opportunities that this center will offer our youth,” Rajapaksa said at the ceremony hosted online.

He said the new Government has prioritized the ICT sector and establishing a knowledge and technology based society to make Sri Lanka a global innovation hub.

In addition to implementing a comprehensive digitization policy for the country, the Prime Minister said the Government is also working on a number of other related programs, including setting up a Citizen Centric Digital Government, establishing a digitally-inclusive Sri Lanka and promoting IT entrepreneurship.

“In this backdrop, today’s event is of great significance. The presence of a global ICT leader such as HCL Technologies is not only an asset to Sri Lanka, but it also sends a strong message to the entire world that Sri Lanka is back in business having successfully contained the global pandemic,” he said.

The ceremony that took place virtually, included guests joining from around the world, including the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, Chairman of the Board of Investment Sri Lanka Susantha Ratnayake, HCL Founder Shiv Nadar, and President and Chief Executive Officer of HCL Technologies Vijay Kumar. (Colombo Gazette)