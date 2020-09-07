Pillayan questioned again over Easter attacks

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan has once again appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks.

Pillayan appeared before the Police unit of the PCoI today after recording a statement on Thursday (03).

Pillayan is currently in remand after being identified as the chief suspect in the murder of former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Joseph Pararajasingham.

Meanwhile, former Eastern Province Governor M. L. A. M Hisbulla and Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Mujibur Rahman also appeared before the Police Unit of the PCoI inquiring Easter attacks today to record statements.

A number of politicians and officials, including former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, have appeared before the Police unit of the PCoI in the past few days. (Colombo Gazette)