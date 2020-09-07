Palitha Kohona nominated as Sri Lanka’s envoy to China

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Foreign Secretary Dr. Palitha Kohona has been nominated as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to China.

“The Foreign Ministry has referred the nomination of Mr. Palitha Kohona as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China to the Parliamentary High Post Committee for its clearance,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Dr. Palitha Kohona served as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations after serving as the Foreign Secretary.

He was also the Secretary-General of the Secretariat for Coordinating the Peace Process.

Prior to joining the UN, Kohona was with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia. (Colombo Gazette)