Maldives and Sri Lanka to collaborate and train youth to rap

The Maldives and Sri Lanka have had talks to collaborate and train youth to rap.

Maldives Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Ahmed Mahloof tweeted saying discussions were held on ways for the Maldives and Sri Lanka rap scene to collaborate and run training programs for youth in the field.

He said the discussion was held between Symbolic Records in the Maldives and Sri Lankan musician Iraj.

Ahmed Mahloof said that he looks forward to working with Minister Namal Rajapaksa and his team in exploring more opportunities as such.

Symbolic Records also tweeted thanking Mahloof for facilitating the opportunity and for the unwavering support he is giving for the Maldivian rap scene. (Colombo Gazette)