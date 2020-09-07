Fire on MT New Diamond reignites following extreme heat

A fire on the MT New Diamond oil tanker reignited this evening following extreme heat.

The Indian Coast Guard said that Sri Lankan and Indian ships are continuing firefighting efforts after the fire reignited.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the fire onboard MT New Diamond was extinguished by 3.00 p.m. yesterday.

However, disaster management operations continued to prevent a the fire from reigniting using fire smothering agents like water and chemicals.

Due high winds triggered by prevailing adverse weather conditions in the sea area where the distressed vessel has been positioned, about 30 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point, the fire which had already been doused had reignited.

The Navy said that the fire had reignited as a result of the effects of extreme heat and sparks onboard. (Colombo Gazette)