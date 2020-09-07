Court clears Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament

The Court of Appeal today directed the Prisons Department to allow newly elected Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament sittings.

Jayasekara, who was recently sentenced to death, filed the writ application at the Court of Appeal requesting to be allowed to attend Parliament sittings.

The Court of Appeal delivered its verdict on the matter today.

An issue had arisen after Prison officials failed to allow Jayasekara to attend Parliament proceedings last month.

The Prisons Department had earlier been ordered by Parliament to allow Premalal Jayasekara to attend sittings.

However, Jayasekara had not been brought to Parliament.

The incident prompted Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to order the Prisons Department to allow Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

The Speaker told Parliament that Jayasekara cannot be blocked from attending Parliament sessions.

In July, the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)