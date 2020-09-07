Commission on political victimisation reissues summons on Ranil

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on political victimisation today reissued summons on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A statement was recorded from former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for nearly 4 ½ hours on Friday (04).

Summons were also issued on former Ministers Rauff Hakeem and Sarath Fonseka, and MPs R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran.

The former Ministers and current MPs have been summoned to appear before the Commission on 19 September.

Statements have also been recorded from several former Ministers over the past few days.

In August, statements were recorded from former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Mangala Samaraweera, and Malik Samarawickrama, and Tamil National Alliance spokesman MP M. A. Sumanthiran.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne too appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe political victimisation today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the high-powered Presidential Commission in January 2020 to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the tenure of the past regime from 2015-2019. (Colombo Gazette)