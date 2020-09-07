Axiata Digital Labs partners with LK Domain Registry for Sri Lanka’s only web competition

Axiata Digital Labs announced that they have entered into a partnership with LK Domain Registry to sponsor the BestWeb.lk Awards 2020. The partnership results in Axiata Digital Labs being crowned as the Exclusive Technological Partner of the 2020 Awards.

The Awards, originally commenced in 2009, is considered as Sri Lanka’s only web design competition.

As one of Asia’s fastest growing and most innovative software and IT service providers, the trailblazing partnership also cements Axiata Digital Labs’ position as a regional IT powerhouse. Spread across seven countries, Axiata Digital Labs – the technology hub of Axiata Group Berhad Malaysia – is an innovative software service provider offering telco focused digital and IT services. Its range of IT software, solutions and services include IoT, Cloud Computing, API Management & Microservices, Data Analytics & AI, and UI + UX Consultancy.

“The website’s design should satisfy the goals you set and the message should come across loud and clear, but more importantly, the site should be straightforward and easy to use for everyone” said Thushera Kawdawatta, CEO of Axiata Digital Labs. “LK Domain Registry recognizes and celebrates the best Sri Lankan designed websites and we are very excited to partner with them to sponsor the BestWeb.lk Awards in 2020” adds Kawdawatta.

The BestWeb.lk Awards 2020 will be held on September 9 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

“We are delighted to bring on Axiata Digital Labs as the Exclusive Technological Partner for BestWeb.lk 2020,” said Professor Gihan Dias, CEO of LK Domain Registry. “LK Domain Registry has conducted the BestWeb.lk competition annually since 2009 and has recognised the most attractive and effective websites in Sri Lanka over the years. Axiata Digital Labs shares our vision of enriching and celebrating the efforts of Sri Lankan web designers and developers and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Axiata Digital Labs.”

Founded in 2019, Axiata Digital Labs is an innovative software service provider offering telco focused digital and IT services and solutions that enable individuals, enterprises, associates and society as a whole. With over 800 professionals spread across 7 countries, ADL helps global customers in the space of telecommunications, digital services & financial services. Axiata Digital Labs is the technology hub of Axiata Group Berhad Malaysia, one of the leading telecommunication groups in Asia.

The LK Domain Registry was established in 1990. Since its inception, it has served the country not only by providing a professional domain registration service, but also by facilitating development of Internet infrastructure to improve the Internet in Sri Lanka. The LK Domain Registry is the sole administrator for web addresses that end in “.lk” in Sri Lanka. As the national-level domain name, a “.lk” domain provides Sri Lankan organizations and individuals with their unique brand identity on the Internet. We register a wide range of domain names including the top-level domains. .lk,. com.lk, .org.lk and .edu.lk. In addition to English, domain names can also be registered in the Sinhala and Tamil language top-level domains. Its clientele spans all countries, with a majority residing in Sri Lanka.