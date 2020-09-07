Asanga Seneviratne Co-opted as Asia Rugby Executive Committee Member

Asanga Seneviratne has been Co-opted by the Asian Rugby Executive Committee to fill the vacant position that was created by the resignation of Gondo Gambiro from Indonesia earlier this year.

Sri Lanka Rugby Football Union endorsed and nominated Asanga Seneviratne to take on the role serving on the Asia Rugby Executive Committee.

He will take over the role with immediate effect.

Mr Asanga is not new to Asia Rugby’s Executive Committee and has served as the Honorary Secretary General in 2013-2015.

He has served as President of Sri Lanka Rugby Football Union from 2012-2017 and is currently the Vice President of the Sri Lanka National Olympic Committee, as well as the Chairperson of Asia Rugby Competitions Committee (including High Performance), where he has played a critical role since January 2020. (Colombo Gazette)