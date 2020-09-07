Another 196 individuals arrive in Sri Lanka

Another 196 individuals arrived in Sri Lanka today from a number of countries, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

NOCPCO said that of the 196 arrivals, 11 arrived from Germany, 20 arrived from Dubai, 75 arrived from Doha, two from Chennai, two from Japan and 86 from Norway.

All arrivals underwent PCR tests and have been transferred to quarantine centers in the country.

Meanwhile, two arrivals had contracted the coronavirus in Sri Lanka during the 24 hours ending at 6am today.

The two arrivals were in quarantine at the Jetwing Blue and Dolphin Hotel.

NOCPCO said that as of today 38,359 people have completed the quarantine process and have been sent home.

According to NOCPCO, as of today there are 6, 610 people in quarantine at 63 quarantine centers in the country. (Colombo Gazette)