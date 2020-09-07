Acting IGP appears before commission on political victimisation

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe political victimisation.

Summons were issued on the Acting IGP on 31 August to report to the PCoI on Political victimisation.

Statements have been recorded from several former Ministers over the past few days.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe was questioned by the commission for nearly 4 1/2 hours on Friday (04).

In August, statements were recorded from former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Mangala Samaraweera, and Malik Samarawickrama, and Tamil National Alliance spokesman MP M. A. Sumanthiran.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the high-powered Presidential Commission in January 2020 to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the tenure of the past regime from 2015-2019. (Colombo Gazette)