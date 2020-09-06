Ruwan insists will not accept National List seat

United National Party (UNP) leader aspirant Ruwan Wijewardene insists he will not accept the UNP National List seat in Parliament.

He told reporters today that his position has been that he will enter Parliament only by contesting the election.

Wijewardene failed to secure a seat in Parliament at the last Parliamentary election.

He has now put forward his name to be appointed as the new UNP leader.

Wijewardene said that the UNP will hold discussions on who is suitable to be appointed as the new party leader and appoint a new leader through consensus.

He was speaking to reporters after the 74th Anniversary celebrations of the United National Party held at the party headquarters in Sirikotha today.

Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and a few UNP seniors attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)