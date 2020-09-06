Price of egg reduced by Rs. 2 on PM’s request

The price of an egg has been reduced by Rs. 2 on a request made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the decision to reduce the price of an egg was taken at a discussion held between the Prime Minister and the All Ceylon Egg Producers Association.

Accordingly the price of an egg will be reduced by Rs. 2 with effect from tomorrow (Monday).

The Prime Minister’s Office said a request was made to reduce the price of an egg in order to offer relief to the consumer.

The All Ceylon Egg Producers Association had agreed to the request.

As a result a white egg will be sold at Rs. 18 and brown egg Rs. 18.50 from tomorrow.

The All Ceylon Egg Producers Association had said that the price of an egg was sold at a higher price as the price of a chick was high in the market. (Colombo Gazette)