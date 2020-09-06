Over 7400 people in quarantine as more arrivals contract virus

Over 7400 people are in quarantine in Sri Lanka with more arrivals contracting the coronavirus.

The Military said that 7403 people are in quarantine at 70 quarantine centers in Sri Lanka.

As of today (Sunday) 37,522 people have completed the quarantine process and have been sent home.

The Military also said that 237,610 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka so far.

Meanwhile, six people in Sri Lanka had contracted the coronavirus over the 24 hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the six people five are arrivals and the other is an inmate of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had recently requested the general public to continue to strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Army Commander made the request after more new coronavirus patients were detected in the country.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told reporters that the activities of a majority of the public seem as though Sri Lanka did not experience the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)