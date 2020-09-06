Mobile phones recovered from female ward of Welikada prison

Several mobile phones have been recovered from the female ward of the Welikada prison, the Prison’s Department said.

The Prison’s Department said the mobile phones were recovered during a raid carried out by the prison authorities.

According to the Prison’s Department, 17 mobile phones, SIM cards and other related equipment were recovered.

The Prison’s Department said the mobile phones and other items were found hidden in the ceiling and walls of the ‘Y-ward’ at the Welikada prison.

Meanwhile, an individual was arrested attempting to throw a parcel over the walls of the Welikada Magazine Prison.

The Police recovered mobile phone batteries and heroin in the parcel.

The Police also found a large amount of cash in the possession of the suspect. (Colombo Gazette)