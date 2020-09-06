Mano writes to President on Constitution drafting committee

Former Minister and leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) Mano Ganesan has written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the Constitution drafting committee.

Ganesan said he has requested the President to nominate a member representing Tamil Sri Lankans of Indian origin living outside the North and East to the Constitution drafting committee.

The TPA leader who contested the recent Parliamentary election under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), said that he also spoke to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa over the telephone in this regard.

Ganesan noted in a statement that Prof. Naseema Kamurdeen and Dr. A. Sarveshwaran had been nominated to the nine member committee providing sense of inclusiveness to Tamils in the North and East and the Muslim community.

The former Minister said that he was seeking similar inclusiveness for the recent Indian origin Tamils living outside the North and East.

Cabinet had recently decided to appoint the nine-member committee headed by Presidents Counsel Romesh de Silva to formulate a new Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)