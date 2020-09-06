Landslide warning issued for Colombo and other areas

A landslide warning has been issued for Colombo and a number of other areas as heavy rain continued to lash parts of the country today (Sunday).

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) issued a landslide warning for Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura.

The NBRO said that special attention must be given to all mountainous areas, man made cut slopes and roads within the relevant DS Divisions.

A Level 1 warning was issued for the Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Colombo.

A Level 1 warning was also issued for the Elpitiya, Neluwa and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Galle, the Bulathsinhala

Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Kalutara, the Dehiowita,

Kegalle and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Kegalle and the Ayagama, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Kuruwita and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Ratnapura.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 warning was issued for the Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Kalutara and the Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and the surrounding areas in Ratnapura. (Colombo Gazette)