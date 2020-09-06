Fishermen warned as strong winds lash sea areas

Fishermen have been warned as strong winds continued to lash sea areas with wind speeds increasing upto 70 kmph.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources warned small and one–day fishing vessels to stay away from fishing till 1200 hours tomorrow (Monday).

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said that wind speeds across the deep and shallow sea areas around the island could rise up to 70 kmph according to a warning notification issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology warned that the sea areas around the island can be rough to very rough during this period.

Fishermen have been informed that it is dangerous to venture into the sea areas during the given period and naval communities have also been requested to be vigilant. (Colombo Gazette)