Fire on oil tanker completely extinguished

The fire on the oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ has been completely extinguished, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indian Coast Guard said.

The Indian Coast Guard said that there was no flame or smoke visible on the MT New Diamond.

However, continuous boundary cooling was in progress with use of Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) and water spraying.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard had been working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas last Thursday.

A missing crew member on the ship had been reported dead. The Navy said the Philippine crew member had reportedly died in the explosion on the ship.

Meanwhile, 21 crew members of the distressed oil tanker including the 19 persons, who were initially retrieved by the ship MV Helen were taken aboard Sri Lanka Navy ships and have been safely isolated adhering to health guidelines.

British and Dutch experts arrived in Sri Lanka to assist in the operations.

The MT New Diamond was towed 40 nautical miles (NM) away from Sri Lankan shores yesterday (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)