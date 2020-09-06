British and Dutch experts arrive in Sri Lanka to assist MT New Diamond

British and Dutch experts arrived in Sri Lanka to assist MT New Diamond, the oil tanker which caught fire off Sri Lankan shores.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the ten experts arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

The MT New Diamond was towed 40 nautical miles (NM) away from Sri Lankan shores yesterday.

The Navy said that efforts to completely extinguish the fire on the ship were still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard said that a pollution control vessel ‘Samudra Paheredar’ joined the operations today to extinguish the fire.

Equipped with Ocean boom, 04 Oil skimmers, Oil Spill Dispersant, the vessel will be a major boost to efforts to extinguish the fire. (Colombo Gazette)