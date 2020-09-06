Basil says no immediate plan to enter Parliament

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa says he has no immediate plans to enter Parliament.

There have been reports that the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution will pave the way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

Under the draft 20th Amendment the law barring dual citizens from entering Parliament has been revoked.

Asked by reporters today if he has plans to enter Parliament, Basil Rajapaksa, a dual Sri Lankan and American citizen, said that he is happy with where he is today and has no immediate plans to enter Parliament.

Rajapaksa also said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members never supported the 19th Amendment to the Constitution when it was presented to Parliament.

He said that any support given at the time was on the basis that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to Parliament later.

Rajapaksa also defended President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gaining more powers through the 20th Amendment.

He said that the public gave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa such authority by electing him to office at the last Presidential election. (Colombo Gazette)