England pull off remarkable fightback to beat Australia

England pulled off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising to victory, needing just 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets remaining. But the dismissal of Steve Smith, one of two wickets to fall in Adil Rashid’s final over, sparked a collapse of 4-9 in 14 deliveries.

Ashton Agar was run out off the final ball of the penultimate over, leaving the tourists needing 15 from the final six balls.

Marcus Stoinis hit a six from the second delivery of Tom Curran’s over but still needed five from the final ball. Curran perfectly executed a yorker to see England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England had earlier been grateful for 66 from Dawid Malan and 44 from Jos Buttler in their underwhelming 162-7. (Courtesy BBC)