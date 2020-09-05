Cop attached to CCD arrested in Tamil Nadu

A policeman attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) who was wanted in Sri Lanka, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu.

The Police said the Police Constable attached to the CCD was arrested when he attempted to enter India by sea.

The Meegahawatte Police during a raid last week seized 23 kilograms of heroin hidden in a carpentry shed in Heiyanthuduwa, Sapugaskanda and arrested the suspect’s elder brother.

The constable had hidden the stock of heroin in his brother’s carpentry shed and had fled the area. (Colombo Gazette)