Ten arrivals have contracted the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

NOCPCO said the ten arrivals had been detected with the virus during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The ten people include five arrivals from Qatar, two from India and three from Kuwait.

All ten are at three separate quarantine centers in the country. (Colombo Gazette)