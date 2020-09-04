SLT fibre to power 10 apartment complexes in Colombo, under SLT – Homelands partnership

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading ICT and digital solutions provider and the national broadband infrastructure solutions provider in Sri Lanka recently signed an agreement with Homelands Skyline, the premier real estate company in Sri Lanka. Under the agreement, SLT will be a telecommunications and broadband infrastructure services provider for 10 different residential apartment complexes located in Colombo.

The agreement was signed by SLT CEO, Mr. Kiththi Perera and Homelands Chairman, Mr. Nalin Herath at an official agreement signing ceremony held at SLT premises in Colombo Fort. Other representatives from both the companies were also present to witness the event.

Sharing his views on the new partnership, Mr. Nalin Herath said, “We strive to excel in every aspect of our business, with honesty and integrity being key factors that we focus on. We also aspire to make a difference in the lives of people by creating innovative living spaces that make dreams an everyday reality. This is our main vision behind each of our apartments. So, when choosing an ICT partner, we had to be very careful, in selecting someone who will be able to match our high standards in terms of innovation, integrity, honesty and reliability, and who will be able to deliver our promises to our residents to provide them with an uninterrupted, optimum, innovative and world class ICT and digital infrastructure. We are very confident that through our partnership with SLT, we will be able to enhance the lifestyles of the residents of our apartments. Having already worked with them in the past for our previous projects, and having first-hand experience of their capabilities and expertise, SLT remains our number one choice.”

Mr. Kiththi Perera spoke on behalf of SLT stating, “We are truly humbled by the confidence and trust that Homelands has placed on us. We thank and appreciate them for giving us this great opportunity to be the ICT and digital infrastructure provider for these 10 apartment complexes in Colombo. We assure that our superior fibre infrastructure will support them to deliver their promises to their clients by enhancing their living experience with ultra-fast internet connectivity that allows for download speeds of up to 100Mbps, crystal clear voice communications, as well as through access to high definition (HD) TV content via PEO TV and PEO Go”.

The 10 apartment complexes are fully equipped with modern features including gated community concept, improved open green spaces, smart home and land facilities such as GPS positioning for entire land, Google View updates, 24 hour live monitoring app, free wi-fi zone, vehicle sensor gate etc.