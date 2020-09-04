Ranil appears before commission on political victimisation

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe political victimisation.

In August, statements were recorded from former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Mangala Samaraweera, and Malik Samarawickrama, and Tamil National Alliance spokesman MP M. A. Sumanthiran.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a high-powered Presidential Commissions in January 2020 to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the tenure of the past regime from 2015-2019. (Colombo Gazette)