Premalal Jayasekara files writ application

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramun (SLPP) MP Premalal Jayasekara today filed a writ application requesting to be allowed to attend Parliament sittings.

Lawyers of MP Jayasekara, who was recently sentenced to death, filed the writ application at the Court of Appeal.

An issue had arisen after Prison officials failed to allow imprisoned MP Jayasekara to attend Parliament proceedings last month.

The Prisons Department had earlier been ordered to allow Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

However, Ratnapura district MP Premalal Jayasekara had not been brought to Parliament.

The incident prompted Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to order the Prisons Department to allow Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

The Speaker told Parliament that Jayasekara cannot be blocked from attending Parliament sessions.

In July, the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)