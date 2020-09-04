Indian envoy holds key meetings with Sri Lanka’s ports and trade Ministers

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay has had key meetings with the Sri Lankan Ministers of ports and trade.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the envoy called on the Minister of Ports and Shipping, P. Rohitha Abeygunawardhana today. He congratulated the Minister on assuming office.

They exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest and agreed on the importance of investment for enhanced connectivity between the two nations for prosperity and mutual benefit.

Baglay also called on the Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Bandula Gunawardhana yesterday (Thursday). The High Commissioner congratulated him on assuming responsibility as the Minister of Trade.

During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on ways to further develop the strong and mutually beneficial trade and investment ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner outlined India’s commitment to strengthen its economic partnership with Sri Lanka, including through trade and investment.

He also spoke about the need to ensure greater use of digital means to sustain the interaction between businesses and governments on both sides in the current situation. In this context, they agreed to explore the possibility of organizing more sector specific interaction involving business representatives of both countries. (Colombo Gazette)