Hakeem questioned over Easter attacks

Former Minister Rauff Hakeem today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

A summons was issued to Hakeem on Wednesday (02) to appear before the PCoI’s Police Unit.

On Wednesday (02), the Supreme Court also issued a notice on former President’s Secretary Udaya Seneviratne, Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena, and several others after talking up for consideration petitions filed on the April 2019 attacks.

Meanwhile, former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan was questioned by the PCoI yesterday (03) over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Several politicians were grilled by the Police Unit of the PCoI on Easter attacks over the last few days.

Statement were recorded from former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, General- Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former UNP MP Ashu Marasinghe.

Former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister Dilum Amunugama have been summoned before the PCoI this month. (Colombo Gazette)