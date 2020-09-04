Former HRC member sends letter of demand to UK TV 

Ambika Satkunanathan, a former Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has sent a Letter of Demand (LoD) to the London based television network IBC Tamil owned by Baskaran Kandiah, the co-founder of Lebara mobile, through her legal representative, Attorney-at-law Ms. Lakshika Bakmiwewa.

The Letter of Demand is in relation to a dramatised political TV programme telecast in July, in which Ms. Satkunanathan states she was portrayed in a derogatory manner that causes harm to her reputation and is defamatory.

While acknowledging the right to engage in political satire, Ms. Satkunanathan alleges that the portrayal was sexist and misogynist and hence is an encroachment of her rights. She further states that IBC Tamil’s actions are a blatant disregard of media ethics.

Ms. Satkunanathan has demanded damages of GBP 5000,000 and an apology. (Colombo Gazette)