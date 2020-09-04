EU and Sri Lanka discuss recent political developments

The European Union (EU) and Sri Lanka have had talks on the recent political developments in the country.

The Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Colombo Denis Chaibi along with the EU Ambassadors of Italy, the Netherlands and Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassies of Romania, Germany and France paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ambassadors offered congratulations to the Foreign Minister on his re-appointment and expressed the desire for continued closer cooperation. It was noted that Europe was the number one destination for Sri Lanka’s exports and a major source of foreign direct investment and tourism. The Ambassadors said that Sri Lanka has performed remarkably well in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and as a result, they were confident that European tourists would return to Sri Lanka, once the airports were reopened.

The Ambassadors also discussed the status of EU development assistance to Sri Lanka and expressed the desire to support the government’s economic development priorities. They briefed the Foreign Minister on the EU assisted ongoing projects in agriculture, vocational training, food safety, among others.

The Ambassadors also discussed proposed reforms and recent political developments following the election of the new government.

State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage also participated in the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)